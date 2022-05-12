Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.52

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.52 and last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 1024852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Get Ciena alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $204,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,796 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,436,000 after acquiring an additional 392,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Ciena by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Ciena by 5,312.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 100,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.