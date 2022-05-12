Christine Rose Detrick Sells 4,300 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RGA stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $114.28. 20,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,173. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $129.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

