Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.75.

TSE CHR opened at C$3.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$726.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.22.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$346.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

