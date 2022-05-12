Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

