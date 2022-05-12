Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 5.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.44. 32,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,192,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

