Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 5.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.44. 32,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,192,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
