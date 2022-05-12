China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

