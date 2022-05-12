China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.93

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 1556307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on China Life Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.