Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.71

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02.

Get Chiba Bank alerts:

About Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.