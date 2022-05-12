Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.71

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.
The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02.
About Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)
