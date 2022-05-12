Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.70

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 35425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.
CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.55 and a beta of 0.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.
Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.