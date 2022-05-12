Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.70

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 35425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

