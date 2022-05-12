Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,555 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after acquiring an additional 435,089 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,548 shares of company stock valued at $53,610,028 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $162.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,511,995. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $319.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

