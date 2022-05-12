Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.51

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 98491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

The company has a current ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.72 million and a PE ratio of -22.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.20.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and technology company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

