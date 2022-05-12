Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Major Shareholder Sells $827,196.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.17. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

