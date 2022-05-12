Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Earnings Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

CHMI traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. 1,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,357. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 million, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.18. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.07%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 830.77%.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

