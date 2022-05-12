Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of CC opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock worth $11,023,963. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 733,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 106,567 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $19,175,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

