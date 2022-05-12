Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.36. 11,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 314,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

