Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.15% of J&J Snack Foods worth $95,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.11. The company had a trading volume of 122,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,182. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.56. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.08.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

