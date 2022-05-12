Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 6.21% of Argo Group International worth $125,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 174,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,132. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.