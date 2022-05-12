Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $66.94 Million Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,580 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 5.67% of Pulmonx worth $66,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 46.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth $346,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 43.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,090 shares of company stock worth $381,447 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LUNG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 602,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,860. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $605.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

