Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $36.67 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 813,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $36,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Envista by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after buying an additional 2,712,746 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Envista by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $24,709,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Envista by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,172,000 after purchasing an additional 373,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.58. 1,133,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $402,958.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

