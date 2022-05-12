Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $201,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.50. The stock had a trading volume of 883,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,919. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Cowen dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.08.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

