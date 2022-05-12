Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VTEX were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the third quarter valued at $18,533,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at about $43,799,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at about $85,647,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

NYSE VTEX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.54. 852,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,951. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. VTEX has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%. Analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

