Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,941,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,689,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.01% of Zevia PBC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 498,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

ZVIA stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 894,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,432. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZVIA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

In other Zevia PBC news, COO Harry Margolis sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $25,904.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 766,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,010.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,526,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,032 shares of company stock valued at $345,597 over the last ninety days.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

