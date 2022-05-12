Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,170 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $85,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.36. The stock had a trading volume of 36,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,001. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on CSWI shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

