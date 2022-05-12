CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $76.76

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.76 and last traded at $78.28, with a volume of 913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.83.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

