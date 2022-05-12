CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $225,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

AMT stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $225.78. The company had a trading volume of 130,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,610. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.11 and its 200 day moving average is $256.28. The company has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

