CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $211,000 Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,003. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

