CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC owned 0.05% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 6,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 10,662 shares of company stock worth $170,590 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 62.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.96%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

