CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $47.98. 1,306,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,277,332. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.