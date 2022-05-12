CFO4Life Group LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,793,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $187.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.