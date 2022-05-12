CFO4Life Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,458 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $169.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.