CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

CF Industries has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $10.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $95.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.84.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CF Industries by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after acquiring an additional 422,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CF Industries by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 78,160 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 815,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

