CES Energy Solutions (CEU) to Release Earnings on Friday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect CES Energy Solutions to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$317.05 million.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$614.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.30 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.37.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,302,887.58. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$188,517.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,176,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,300,957.68. Insiders sold a total of 130,258 shares of company stock worth $313,682 in the last 90 days.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.