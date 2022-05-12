Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.81

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Central Securities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Central Securities Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)
