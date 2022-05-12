Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.81

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Central Securities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.