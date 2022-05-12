Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,600,000 after buying an additional 414,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

