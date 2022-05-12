Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,937,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after purchasing an additional 71,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

