CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,968,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,391,271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.59% of CenterPoint Energy worth $278,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after buying an additional 4,237,628 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,915,000 after buying an additional 1,825,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,921,000 after buying an additional 1,677,972 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

CNP traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $30.29. 19,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,936. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

