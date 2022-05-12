Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 23418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CELTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 108 ($1.33) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centamin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Get Centamin alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.