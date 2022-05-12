Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.33.

TSE:CVE opened at C$25.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.64. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3299998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total value of C$1,550,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at C$987,891.48.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

