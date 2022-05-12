Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELH. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.58 and a beta of 1.95. Celsius has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 375.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after buying an additional 554,872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,910,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $28,853,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $30,468,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.