Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,108. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 127,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

