Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $107.19

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.19 and last traded at $107.19, with a volume of 710422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.25.
Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.