Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 26.9%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 26.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.08. 406,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,839,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.21.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250 in the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

