CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $2.54 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,671,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,310,000 after purchasing an additional 123,588 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,609,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 994.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 51,963 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,316,000.

NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 89,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

