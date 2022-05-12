CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $591,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. W. P. Carey makes up 0.5% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 23.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $79.28. 1,574,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

