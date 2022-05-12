CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $4.84 Million in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 128,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 868,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,616 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101,980 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151,962 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 355,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,891. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
