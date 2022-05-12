Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $158.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter worth $137,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

