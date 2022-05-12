Carry (CRE) Trading Down 46.8% This Week

Carry (CRE) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Carry has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $37.00 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00044088 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

