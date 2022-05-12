Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $24.49 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

CCL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 774,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,721,355. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 11.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 61,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 145.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

