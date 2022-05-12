Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.77). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after buying an additional 3,035,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $60,673,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,912 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.39. 774,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,721,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.