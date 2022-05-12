Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,032.00

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,032 ($12.72) and last traded at GBX 1,041 ($12.83), with a volume of 2062290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,074 ($13.24).

Several analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,278.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,368.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.39. The firm has a market cap of £11.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($16.84), for a total transaction of £96,275.68 ($118,697.67).

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

